Netflix's 'Adolescence' to be made available to UK secondary schools

The show, which premiered on Netflix in March, is a gripping four-part drama series from the U.K. that explores the loss of adolescence and the complexities of youth.

April 1, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live