Netherlands' 3D-printed house is 1st of 5

More
New tenants of the Netherlands' first 3D-printed house took a tour of the two-bedroom bungalow printed in 24 parts in a factory.
2:16 | 05/04/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Netherlands' 3D-printed house is 1st of 5

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:16","description":"New tenants of the Netherlands' first 3D-printed house took a tour of the two-bedroom bungalow printed in 24 parts in a factory.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"77487617","title":"Netherlands' 3D-printed house is 1st of 5","url":"/International/video/netherlands-3d-printed-house-1st-77487617"}