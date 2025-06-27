New arrest made in terror plot targeting Taylor Swift's 2024 concert in Vienna

German prosecutors on Friday announced charges against a suspect accused of supporting a foiled plot last year to attack Taylor Swift concerts in neighboring Austria, the Associated Press reports.

June 27, 2025

