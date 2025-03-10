New details emerge in search for missing US student in the Dominican Republic

Missing college student Sudiksha Konanki's clothes were found on the Dominican Republic beach where authorities believe she was last seen going for a swim, two police sources told ABC News on Monday.

March 10, 2025

