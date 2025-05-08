Newly elected Pope Leo XIV addresses crowd at St. Peter’s

The new pontiff made his first public appearance as Pope Leo XIV on a balcony at St. Peter’s Basilica.

May 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live