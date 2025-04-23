News anchor reacts in terror as she feels earthquake on-air

A news anchor reacted in terror as her studio shook from a 6.2 magnitude earthquake in Turkey.

April 23, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live