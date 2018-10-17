Now Playing: News headlines today: Oct. 16, 2018

Now Playing: News headlines today: Oct. 15, 2018

Now Playing: News headlines today: Oct. 17, 2018

Now Playing: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry play with children during day 2 of Australia tour

Now Playing: Trump emphasizes Saudi denials in journalist's death

Now Playing: Marijuana becomes legal in Canada

Now Playing: Suspects in missing journalist case tied to the Saudi royal family

Now Playing: Soyuz Rocket Failure

Now Playing: Pompeo: Saudi probe into Khashoggi disappearance 'thorough'

Now Playing: Trump: Saudi crown prince 'denied' knowledge in Khashoggi case

Now Playing: Canada to begin legal sales of marijuana

Now Playing: New details on missing Saudi journalist

Now Playing: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet koalas on first day of tour Down Under

Now Playing: New developments in mystery surrounding journalist's disappearance

Now Playing: Massive hunt for killer tiger in India

Now Playing: Autumn in China, Pompeii excavation, Tokyo street fashion: World in Photos

Now Playing: Elephants, drones and cologne employed in hunt for killer tiger in India

Now Playing: Harry, Meghan celebrate baby news in Australia

Now Playing: Freed American pastor speaks about captivity, meeting with Trump