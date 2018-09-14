Now Playing: News headlines today: Sept. 13, 2018

Now Playing: News headlines today: Sept. 14, 2018

Now Playing: Russia 'war games' grand finale

Now Playing: Bracing for Hurricane Florence, migrations, Jimmy Carter: World in Photos

Now Playing: US Catholic Church leaders meet with Pope at Vatican

Now Playing: Family member speaks out on mother, child attacked by giraffe

Now Playing: Pope Francis calls for a summit to address clergy abuse

Now Playing: Humanitarian crisis in Syria

Now Playing: In case you missed it: Meghan Markle's rescue dog has his own book

Now Playing: Indian festivals, 'Tribute in Light,' and Hurricane prep: World in Photos

Now Playing: Russia holds largest military exercises since the Cold War

Now Playing: Flying with the US Navy as it keeps tabs on China over the South China Sea

Now Playing: Russia holding largest war games in its history

Now Playing: New video shows Westminster terror attack victim walking across bridge with wife

Now Playing: 70th anniversary of North Korea

Now Playing: Bodybuilding in South Korea, sightseeing in Hong Kong: World in Photos

Now Playing: Miss America, North Korea's birthday, Ebola in the Congo: World in Photos

Now Playing: Several wounded in Paris knife attack

Now Playing: North Korea's 70th anniversary celebration