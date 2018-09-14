News headlines today: Sept. 14, 2018

More
Catch up on the developing stories making headlines today.
2:02 | 09/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for News headlines today: Sept. 14, 2018

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57822567,"title":"News headlines today: Sept. 14, 2018 ","duration":"2:02","description":"Catch up on the developing stories making headlines today.","url":"/International/video/news-headlines-today-sept-14-2018-57822567","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.