Nonprofit group works to provide aid to earthquake survivors in Turkey

Didem Demircan of Oxfam discusses the rush to save survivors in the aftermath of deadly earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

February 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live