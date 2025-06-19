North Korea launches more than a dozen rockets, South Korea says

The U.S. and South Korea were analyzing the launches, South Korea said.

June 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live