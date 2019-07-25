Transcript for North Korea launches 2 short range missiles

Now to another provocation from North Korea firing two short range missiles and to the scene. These latest launch is follow president fronts historic meeting with Kim Jong-un last month at the Korean border where they agreed to resume nuclear talks ABC's Martha Raddatz has more. On what six state. This missile traveled about 260. Miles which is similar to the two that the north launched last may. President trunk downplayed the missile launches in May. In fact on Monday president truck boasted that there had been no missile or rocket testing and that his relationship with North Korea is very good. But this launch could further complicate any new talks between Kim and truck. North Koreans desperately seeking relief from crippling sanctions something launching missiles maybe Kim's way of showing the US. A won't happen if negotiations fail.

