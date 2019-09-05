Transcript for North Korea tests apparent nuclear missiles

So we move on to some news overseas officials in South Korea say. North Korea fired two projectiles believed to be short range missiles today this is their second launch in five days I wanna go to Louis Martinez. Who's at the Pentagon with more look Lily thanks for joining us you know the US it said before that the weekend missiles. Were different from the long range missiles that were fired before is this something that we should be concerned about. Well Kimberly this is definitely a step up from from what was fired this weekend. Elisabeth Bachman and I who works for being here at the penny and we were talking about this earlier how if this was 2017. This would be a much bigger concern than it is today. Now say why that's because Kim young on made a commitment to president trump. But he would not launch ICBM going to the Intercontinental ballistic missiles that could potentially reach the United States and he also said he would not carry out any more nuclear test. Well these missiles were fired today they are ballistic missiles but and then a short range and you're fired from the western part of North Korea all the way towards the Sea of Japan. But they are not they don't meet those parameters so. In effect Kim Jung un is not breaking Hayes packed with president trop but. They are definitely a sign that North Korea is trying to get its message across the United States. They're been not been many contacts between US and North Korea since the fail summit in Hanoi. And so I think the combination of this weekend's missile and rocket launches with today's. He's definitely has a ramping up of Kim Jung on trying. We stop the rhetoric. Yang inside his blunt talk about that rhetoric does that say anything about the talks that they had I mean have they had any effect did they have any affect. Well what we merge from the can. Hanoi summit was that the president's said that he looks forward to additional talks now what we've known is that US officials have reached out Tina north Koreans. On there are very limited contact but they're not at the high level it they had been in the league and weeks leading up to the Hanoi summit. I'm so what is definitely a concern here is that. Kenyon on is ramping up their rhetoric before there's even talk of moving onto a third summit. We know that United States wants to seek the nuclearization. Of the North Korea. We know that Kim Jung on proposed in did not like the proposal that was given to him in Hanoi which is why those talks fail when president trump stepped back from the table. I'm but I think ultimately what's gonna happen here is that. May be there might be more pressure put on North Korea. Through go back to America and its go back to negotiating table. I'm because ultimately there is resolved on between the United States and its allies including China and Russia to make sure that North Korea does go back to negotiating table.

