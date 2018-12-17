North Korea warns US over stalled nuclear talks

On the seventh anniversary of the death of King Jong Il, North Korean state media criticized a recent lack of progress in negotiations.
0:29 | 12/17/18

North Korea is condemning the US were stepping up sanctions against several of its top officials. And warning that the move could block the path to denuclearization. The north blamed the US treasury for what it called a deliberate. For Barack. Provocation but praise president trump for his willingness to improve relations. The latest rhetoric was followed by a public appearance by the leader Kim Jong-un he visited his father's mausoleum to mark seven years since his death.

