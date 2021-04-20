Northern lights flicker against starry sky in timelapse

More
A photographer captured the northern lights flickering against a starry sky over British Columbia.
1:19 | 04/20/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Northern lights flicker against starry sky in timelapse
Yeah. It. I. Room. It's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:19","description":"A photographer captured the northern lights flickering against a starry sky over British Columbia.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"77189399","title":"Northern lights flicker against starry sky in timelapse","url":"/International/video/northern-lights-flicker-starry-sky-timelapse-77189399"}