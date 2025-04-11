'No one wants to see a nuclear-armed Iran,' says former ambassador to Afghanistan

Former U.S. Ambassador Ryan Crocker offered analysis of the planned nuclear talks between the United States and Iran this weekend.

April 11, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live