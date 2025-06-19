Nuclear policy expert weighs in on what's next for US-Iran relations

James Acton, co-director of the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, spoke about rising tensions between Israel, Iran and the U.S.

June 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live