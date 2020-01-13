Nuclear power alert 'sent in error,' company says

A Canadian utility company has retracted an alert stating that a nuclear power incident occurred at a power plant east of Toronto.
0:20 | 01/13/20

Transcript for Nuclear power alert 'sent in error,' company says
And authorities in Canada say an alert warning about a nuclear plant emergency was unintentionally released to the public. Residents across Ontario received alert Sunday saying there had been quote an incident at a nuclear plant east of Toronto. About ninety minutes later they received another alert saying the first one was issued by mistake and no one was in danger.

