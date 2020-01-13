Transcript for Nuclear power alert 'sent in error,' company says

And authorities in Canada say an alert warning about a nuclear plant emergency was unintentionally released to the public. Residents across Ontario received alert Sunday saying there had been quote an incident at a nuclear plant east of Toronto. About ninety minutes later they received another alert saying the first one was issued by mistake and no one was in danger.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.