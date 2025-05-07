By The Numbers: Conclaves from Pope Gregory X (you know, in 1271) to today

A look at the numbers behind how the ritual of choosing the next pope has played out over the millennia right up until today where 4,000 security personnel hope to keep the process smooth and safe.

May 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live