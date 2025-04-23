By The Numbers: Hollywood’s ‘Conclave’ vs. real life

A look at the numbers behind the secretive tradition to select a new pope and how the 2024 movie has increased intrigue surrounding the process.

April 23, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live