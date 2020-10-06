Nurses in Italy demonstrate for better working conditions

More
Dozens of hospital nurses paid tribute to their colleagues who died treating COVID-19 patients, demanding greater recognition of their role in fighting the disease.
0:47 | 06/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Nurses in Italy demonstrate for better working conditions

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:47","description":"Dozens of hospital nurses paid tribute to their colleagues who died treating COVID-19 patients, demanding greater recognition of their role in fighting the disease.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"71185959","title":"Nurses in Italy demonstrate for better working conditions","url":"/International/video/nurses-italy-demonstrate-working-conditions-71185959"}