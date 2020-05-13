Nursing home in Spain celebrates no virus cases

Workers and residents released balloons in the air to celebrate no COVID-19 cases for over two weeks at a nursing home in Navalcarnero, Spain.
1:00 | 05/13/20

Nursing home in Spain celebrates no virus cases
