Transcript for Officials: US evacuated about 16,000 people from Kabul in last 24 hours

We've been monitoring the Pentagon briefing within the last hour and officials there. Have now confirmed that the US has evacuated about 161000. People from Afghanistan in just the past 24 hours. They also confirmed one Afghan soldier was killed several others wounded. In a gun fight with unidentified attackers there at the Kabul airport overnight president Biden saying the evacuation mission. Could now keep US troops in the country passed that August 31 deadline but the talent Bonn is warning that an extension. Would cross a red line and quote. Provoke a reaction meanwhile at the airport deteriorating conditions including brutal heat. And a shortage of food and water have caused at least one family to lead after four days of waiting for a flight. Straw houses of people as you can see have pack that airport in Kabul. At least twenty people. Have now died trying to reach safety now the Pentagon has ordered six commercial airlines to try and help evacuate more people. From the region we are learning one of those flights landing this morning at Washington's Dulles airport. ABC's. Senior pentagon. Producer and reporter. Willie Martinez joining us now from Washington. Louis in eyes are monitoring this briefing you really got right to I think what everybody has been asking in and what everyone is very concerned about right now and that is a humanitarian crisis you see these pictures. And you hear about the deaths now you're hearing about violence breaking out from unidentified. Attackers do you think you got a good answer Louis with regard to. Security. And just. Getting these missions accomplished without any more death or deficit devastation of from what we've seen so far. Well Kara thank insect it's a difficult question to answer and because he's. We are seeing the situation play out in our living rooms we are here in the United States this is the reality for people who are trying to escape to live entered into. That compound there at the airport. He as you mentioned there in your remarks there's. Humanitarian situation that's really brewing here because there's a lack of supplies there's a lack of water. When I asked that though a spokesman John Kirby. And general Hank Taylor what they came back with was there are aircraft those aircraft they're taking people out or are also bringing in supplies. That's a valid answer. Is it enough though that's the real question is there enough to supply. What is that it on ongoing churn at Sunday it and you had 111000 or six cents or 161000 people leaving one day. That means there were 161000 people at that airport just yesterday. How do you get him in if sit there waiting for days. Do you have enough supplies to get to all of those individuals and in the case of that one failing that you spoke about the day they show is essentially so he's choice do we. Tough it out in here with a little children order we go back outside knowing that there will be no more access to supplies there and that's a difficult choice. Nice spokesman John Kirby said that he is not lost on anyone here at the penny on. And then in the US military to concerns. About these individuals they eight hoped it seemed to help them as much as possible and to be. Providing them as much supplies as he can't. But if they can question again is how much candy provide. So Lily when you when you see these pictures from from the airport there it in Kabul and the thousands of people lined up and spending the night they are trying to get out. I mean. Give us a reality check here if they wanted to leave and go back to where they were living is that safe is that an option sort of explain the dynamic to us or is it a situation where they are fleeing and this is their only option and if they don't stay here there's just that. He can't go back. I'm Kara I think for many of the individuals through senior screens right now that is the case. On these are individuals who worked with the United States for the last twenty years. They are bringing their families overtime win in name is at some point potentially they probably experienced some type of harassment by Taliban supporters. But that's a different what's different now is that the Taliban is in control and we're getting all these reports from across the country essentially. Of individuals who worked with the United States. Who and they are being sought after by Taliban groups. You heard Stephanie Ramos asked the president about this one individual that we had interviewed a couple of months ago and his situation was so dire. Because he saw he took a picture of the Taliban fighters grabbed an emerging from a pickup truck just a couple of floors down from his apartment. Luckily he was able to flee but and there remains in contact with us but the situation he that he experience is pretty much of could be replicated by some of the so many of those individuals who work. Are at the airport right now so there is I have a real fear and and is valid in some cases but what the reality is how can get all these people. In any outlook in a certain way especially the because you have this August 31 deadline. And as you say heard from some of the questions are being asked there that sounds like priority is now being given to Americans. Four and global we kick Ike just this weekend were told not to show up. At the airport because a security reasons and I must dad now we did have them a bit of breaking news here at this briefing because Kirby did. Pretty much confirm that we have been asked why if the British and the French are going out to bring in their citizens to your for why doesn't the US steel it. Well he he confirmed that that has happened on occasion. Not just the one helicopter. Event that we learned about last week but now a second helicopter event and then additional. Incidents that he described the did not want to go into detail. Them for security reasons I'm so that is very interesting very Branyan. Here are so let's talk about that August 31 deadline because I was listening to the reporters I was listening to the response from the general and also John Kirby. And they really were responding they were saying we are sticking by that August 34 is the 31 deadline tree to continue these missions to evacuate however. President Biden as you know this White House has come forward and said we might have to extend. That deadline. Ari reality check here. The president seems to be more flexible than what we're here from the pending that's essentially it. It I yesterday he said their big might be discussions about going beyond the August 31 deadline. Today from the pending and we heard there are no discussions bombed that we are focused on August 31. They don't want to give any latitude. May be them concern is about the Taliban I don't know that it's necessarily about that spokesman who is getting a lot of quotes action today. I'm seeing that that's a red line I think it goes more towards those in other security threats inside of Afghanistan. Particularly crisis we heard the national security advisor Jake Sullivan say yesterday on that there is concern about an ice is threat. We know that crisis in Afghanistan is responsible for most of the deadliest accidents and kidney deadliest attacks. Against civilians inside Kabul in outside in the rest of Afghanistan so that concerns expressed by Jake sullen I think our real. And so I think may be as part of the security concerns that they have here at the Pentagon. And at the base that's why they don't want to tip their hand so I think maybe that's has apart to do it has partly to do with this. A wider seems to be this disconnect and why the panning out seems to be so firm that we're just focused on August 31. But I you've heard from the president himself it sounds like he is flexible of the idea of getting more time to get all of the Americans out. That need to get out and by the way you heard something today as well. They are Nile no longer getting an estimate for how many Americans have been taken out they're being specific BV. And keeping it to several thousand. OK so let's talk about the tell once so I wanted caught my attention John Kirby said their are. Talks that take place a few times a day. Between the US and the tell by Dewey. What what do we know about those discussions and Howard at what's coming out of those discussions. Sure Seau what's happened isn't beginning last week on the 82 airborne flowing in one of its full brigades. And that's requires a lot of coordination and the Marines that were there. And so the Pentagon sent in the two star commander of the 82 airborne to be in charge of the overall operation at the airport. He's working for two star admiral. Day that what has happened is that that general he's in regular contact with fate Taliban counterpart a senior commander. And they work on a daily basis sometimes multiple times. In coordination. Of where are we. Where are you what you her Kirby call deacon reflection. It's also ahead could taking place at a lower level what you're depending on the called a tactical level. So it's safe so there's a local commander on the ground and he sees some thing then they establish a line of communication. This is really important because. You want to avoid a potential incidents that could become very serious. Over misunderstandings. This is something that a week ago would have been extraordinary. It is now taking place regularly multiple times today into purse you ensure the safety of both sides. And one of the questions you heard was if we're going in. Out to get Americans are we doing this when joint patrols and you're Kirby emphatically signaled that is not the case but I am sure that there's probably been some coordination. About hey we are going to out to do this. Being just be aware that we're doing that. But again something that would have been unimaginable. Just a week ago and is taking place really on a regular basis right now over there at the airport. And not to mention a heart wrenching did you see those kids in those families. Willie. ABC news as senior pentagon our reporter producer Willie Martinez with us from Washington appreciate the insight and always the great questions at the briefing thank you Louis. Thanks here.

