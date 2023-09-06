Otter unmasked as culprit behind koi theft at hotel pond

A hotel in England uncovered the culprit behind the theft of 50 koi carp valued at over $125,000 - a sneaky otter who managed to evade their protective electric fence.

September 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live