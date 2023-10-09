Palestinian activist: The 'root cause' is Israeli occupation

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Dr. Mustafa Barghouti about whether the Hamas attack has undermined the Palestinian cause.

October 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live