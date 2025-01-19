Some Palestinian prisoners expected to be released

Palestinians waited outside an Israeli prison in the West Bank on Sunday anticipating the release of 90 mainly female Palestinian prisoners as part of the hostage release and ceasefire deal.

January 19, 2025

