Why are Palestinians dying near U.S.-led aid distribution sites in Gaza?

ABC News’ Tom Soufi Burridge investigates why so many Palestinians in Gaza have died near food distribution sites run by the Israeli-approved, U.S.-led Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

July 16, 2025

