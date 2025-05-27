Palestinians flood aid distribution center as new aid operation starts in Gaza

Chaos and desperation erupted in Gaza as a U.S.-backed organization said it has started aid distribution in the territory following Israel’s nearly three-month blockade of supplies.

May 27, 2025

