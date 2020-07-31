Panda rolls around his enclosure in tub

More
A giant panda at the Adelaide Zoo in Australia turned his sawdust bath into a hamster wheel for his amusement.
1:09 | 07/31/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Panda rolls around his enclosure in tub
Who. Through June through. I'm. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:09","description":"A giant panda at the Adelaide Zoo in Australia turned his sawdust bath into a hamster wheel for his amusement.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"72110874","title":"Panda rolls around his enclosure in tub","url":"/International/video/panda-rolls-enclosure-tub-72110874"}