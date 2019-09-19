Panic as tank explodes, sending debris into sky

More
Two firefighters were injured after an explosion at a chemical factory in Istanbul.
0:25 | 09/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Panic as tank explodes, sending debris into sky
Let's look what's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:25","description":"Two firefighters were injured after an explosion at a chemical factory in Istanbul.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"65709793","title":"Panic as tank explodes, sending debris into sky","url":"/International/video/panic-tank-explodes-sending-debris-sky-65709793"}