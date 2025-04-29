Papal conclave will last only 2 or 3 days, cardinal predicts

The Cardinal of Baghdad, Louis Raphael Sako, told journalists at the Vatican on Tuesday that he expects a "short conclave." ABC News’ Maggie Rulli reports.

April 29, 2025

