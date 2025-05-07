Papal conclave begins with cardinals’ procession

A total of 133 eligible cardinals left the Pauline Chapel in a processional headed toward the Sistine Chapel.

May 7, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live