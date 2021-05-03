Biden takes military action for the 1st time in office The military launched two warplanes in eastern Syria, by order of the president, targeting Iranian-backed militias in retaliation for a rocket strike in Iraq that left several Americans injured.

Newly released report says Saudi Crown approved assassination of Jamal Khashoggi A U.S. intelligence community concluded in a new report that Saudi Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman "approved" the murder of the Washington Post journalist.