Parent of American hostage on ceasefire

Adi Alexander, parent of American hostage Edan Alexander, discusses the most recent hostage and prisoner swap between Israel and Hamas.

February 22, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live