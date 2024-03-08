Parents of American hostage plea for a ceasefire deal

Rachel and Jon Goldberg Polin's son Hersh was abducted by Hamas on Oct. 7. They spoke to ABC News' Tom Soufi Burridge and called on all sides in the negotiations to reach a ceasefire deal.

March 8, 2024

