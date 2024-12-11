Parents of Israeli-American hostage fighting for his release

The parents of Edan Alexander are calling on both the Biden and incoming Trump administrations to get their son back.

December 11, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live