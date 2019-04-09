Passersby rescue people trapped under guardrail in China

More
The victims were taken to the hospital.
0:39 | 09/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Passersby rescue people trapped under guardrail in China
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:39","description":"The victims were taken to the hospital.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"65384615","title":"Passersby rescue people trapped under guardrail in China","url":"/International/video/passersby-rescue-people-trapped-guardrail-china-65384615"}