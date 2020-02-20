Patient plays violin while surgeons remove brain tumor More A patient at a British hospital played Mahler and Gershwin on the violin while surgeons removed a tumor from her brain, so doctors could preserve her ability to play music. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Patient plays violin while surgeons remove brain tumor And. Okay. Moon. This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

