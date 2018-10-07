Who's paying their fair share to NATO according to Trump?

All members are paying their shared costs for NATO's defense budget, but President Trump lambasted EU countries for how much they contribute.
1:14 | 07/10/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Who's paying their fair share to NATO according to Trump?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

