Peace talks to Ukraine and Russia continue as war enters second month

Delegations from Ukraine and Russia are set to be held in-person as soon as Monday while Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says any peace deal is only possible if Russia withdraws its troops.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live