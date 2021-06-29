-
Now Playing: China builds Mars simulation base in desert
-
Now Playing: Clean energy source: Lithium in the Mojave Desert
-
Now Playing: Sahara dust lights up German sky
-
Now Playing: Animals predict result of England vs. Germany
-
Now Playing: President and CEO of UNICEF USA discusses Refugee Awareness Month
-
Now Playing: Cheetah, Queen II, and Surfside vigil: World in Photos, June 29
-
Now Playing: COVID vaccine developers get standing ovation at Wimbledon
-
Now Playing: Top US general talks Afghanistan withdrawal amid rising tensions with Taliban
-
Now Playing: New study says COVID vaccines may offer immunity for years
-
Now Playing: Costa Rica volcano sends plume of ash and smoke high into sky
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, June 28, 2021
-
Now Playing: An exclusive look at the US withdrawal from Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Gen. Scott Miller on US troop withdrawal
-
Now Playing: Walrus napping on a boat is the cutest sleepy stowaway
-
Now Playing: How Israel is dealing with the COVID-19 Delta variant
-
Now Playing: Heat wave in the US, rice harvest, memorials, Olympics: World in Photos, June 28
-
Now Playing: From Versailles to Dracula’s castle, unique sites offer COVID-19 vaccines
-
Now Playing: Biden orders airstrikes near Iraq-Syria border
-
Now Playing: French authorities investigate pile up crash at the Tour de France