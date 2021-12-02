People in Myanmar take to streets to protest the military coup.

More
ABC News’ Ian Pannell reports on the nationwide protests taking place in Myanmar in the week since the military detained the country’s democratically-elected leader.
4:05 | 02/12/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for People in Myanmar take to streets to protest the military coup.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:05","description":"ABC News’ Ian Pannell reports on the nationwide protests taking place in Myanmar in the week since the military detained the country’s democratically-elected leader.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"75839408","title":"People in Myanmar take to streets to protest the military coup.","url":"/International/video/people-myanmar-streets-protest-military-coup-75839408"}