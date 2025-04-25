Perth archbishop recalls ‘always smiling’ Pope Francis in private audience

Archbishop Timothy Costelloe, president of the Australian Bishops’ Conference, discusses the late pontiff’s legacy.

April 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live