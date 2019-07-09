Peruvian volcano threatens small town

More
The Ubinas volcano spewed a column of ash almost 5,000 feet into the sky.
0:36 | 09/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Peruvian volcano threatens small town
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:36","description":"The Ubinas volcano spewed a column of ash almost 5,000 feet into the sky.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"65450478","title":"Peruvian volcano threatens small town","url":"/International/video/peruvian-volcano-threatens-small-town-65450478"}