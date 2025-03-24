Photojournalist on documenting Venezuelan migrants flown to a prison in El Salvador

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with photojournalist Philip Holsinger about documenting Venezuelan migrants flown to El Salvador and imprisoned at the request of President Donald Trump's administration.

March 24, 2025

