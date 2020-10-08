Police, military crack down on protesters following election in Belarus

More
Protests broke out against the results of a presidential election that gave the country's authoritarian leader an overwhelming majority of the vote amid accusations of widespread ballot rigging.
0:42 | 08/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police, military crack down on protesters following election in Belarus
Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:42","description":"Protests broke out against the results of a presidential election that gave the country's authoritarian leader an overwhelming majority of the vote amid accusations of widespread ballot rigging.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"72282412","title":"Police, military crack down on protesters following election in Belarus","url":"/International/video/police-military-crack-protesters-election-belarus-72282412"}