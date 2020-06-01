Police officer gives water to thirsty kangaroo

More
A kangaroo in Bendalong is seen drinking water out of a police officer's hand as deadly wildfires ravage Australia.
0:41 | 01/06/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police officer gives water to thirsty kangaroo
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:41","description":"A kangaroo in Bendalong is seen drinking water out of a police officer's hand as deadly wildfires ravage Australia.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"68097251","title":"Police officer gives water to thirsty kangaroo","url":"/International/video/police-officer-water-thirsty-kangaroo-68097251"}