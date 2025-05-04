Police said they stopped a bomb plot on Lady Gaga concert in Rio

Lady Gaga’s free concert drew over 2 million fans to Rio's Copacabana Beach.

May 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live