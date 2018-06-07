Transcript for Pompeo meets with North Korean officials in Pyongyang

Secretary of state Mike Pompeo just wrapped up a three hour meeting with Kim Jones number Q Kim Jong. Soul they're there to talk about flushing out the details of that very vague agreement signed by president trump. And Kim Jong-un to. That now walking knee deep meeting secretary of state Mike Pompeo laughed off reports that he brought. A copy of all in John's rocket and signed by president tried as a gift for Kim Jung Hoon still unclear if he actually brought that. As a get. But we do know that he's under some pressure to come home with deliverables. At their reports that North Korea's expanding its nuclear facilities of rather that it dismantling it. Tomorrow he has another day of meetings but it's unclear who will be me who he will be meeting with he's going along for the ride. As North Korean officials. Plan out his day is expected to meet with Kim Jong-un but it's unclear if they were actually sit down and me terror Paul Mary ABC news count yet.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.