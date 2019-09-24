Transcript for Across the Pond: Bombshell Brexit ruling

British prime minister Boris Johnson is here in New York for the United Nations General Assembly but Johnson is bracing for Supreme Court ruling. Back in London on whether he broke the law would suspended parliament for five weeks. At of the October 31 for exit deadline. So let's go across Bonnie Joan MacFarlane for more Julie good morning to re how to ruling. Mornings in a morning Penn as Boris Johnson's advice to the queen that to suspend parliament was. On lawful dot bone shell route laying. They this morning delivered by the president of the Supreme Court. All of the United Kingdom. Shots sending shockwaves across the British political establishment this morning lady hale who is the president. Of the Supreme Court announced early this morning that the decision was unanimous between all eleven justices he sat. Floyd this case now at the wedding is. Quite confusing but basically she has ruled that Boris Johnson suspension of parliament. Was on a lawful because it had the effects of frustrating. Holloman to preventing parliament's. From doing its GT now she has said she's aug eight. That the cool it is bound to concludes about the decision to advise her majesty the queen. To correct pollen and it was unlawful a beat because it had that effect of preventing given the ability of parliament to carry out its constitutional functions. Without reasonable justification. She's referencing that that the government provided no written statement. On getting YE that's suspension. Was lawful now remember that Boris Johnson. Hit his basis for suspending parliament. Was in order to whack on new domestic legislative. Agenda but the court said that that the length of time and the timing of this acts such a critical junction. Was unlawful. Now what lady hill also said in her living was dot. It should be up to parliament to decide what's next he has said that this because. Bank to let a house. I'm the upper Houses of Parliament should decide what comes next. But given not the routing has. Laid down about pot the parliamentary suspension was Null an open net effect it basically means that parliament. Woods Nava suspended and so now all David you can the UK it'll make his will be racing back to Westminster. And of course Boris Johnson will have to. Make a speech in the house of commons. For prime minister's questions 'cause parliament is not technically. Still still sit saying he's ICG ten to give a speech at his and Ponte conference at the same time. He's currently of course in the United Nations in new you'll Q about a very anti. Wakeup call this morning to hit not rooting coming through but now lies. Are on the Holloman. Boris is already facing calls to resign. From opposition leaders who are accusing him of lying to the queen.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.