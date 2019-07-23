-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: Hong Kong protesters attacked
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: Boris Johnson voted next U.K. prime minister
-
Now Playing: Man drives van full of crystal meth into parked police cars in Sydney
-
Now Playing: New images show couple before their deaths in Canada
-
Now Playing: Boris Johnson named British prime minister
-
Now Playing: Boris Johnson: 'Dude, we are going to energize the country'
-
Now Playing: Protests against governor expand across Puerto Rico
-
Now Playing: Iran claims new images are CIA officers in spy ring
-
Now Playing: 'Electromagnetic attack' blacks out Venezuela
-
Now Playing: Tear gas deployed against protesters in Puerto Rico
-
Now Playing: New clues emerge in mystery of American woman, boyfriend found dead in Canada
-
Now Playing: Iran arrests 17 nationals, accuses them of spying for the US government's CIA
-
Now Playing: Heroic taxi driver stops out-of-control car
-
Now Playing: Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo won't face sexual assault charges
-
Now Playing: T. rex leads police on hilarious chase in England
-
Now Playing: Drone footage shows boats circling British-flagged tanker captured by Iran
-
Now Playing: Mystery surrounding young couple found murdered on remote highway in Canada
-
Now Playing: Marchers protest against Puerto Rico's governor
-
Now Playing: President Trump denies Iran has captured 17 CIA spies
-
Now Playing: US-Iran tensions escalates after Iran arrests 17 alleged spies